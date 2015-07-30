FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung can halt Smartflash patent infringement trial - U.S. appeals court
July 30, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Samsung can halt Smartflash patent infringement trial - U.S. appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which faced a trial on patent infringement in a lawsuit brought by patent holder Smartflash LLC, can halt the proceedings while the Smartflash patents are scrutinized for their validity by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also declined to stay the Smartflash case against Apple. The iPhone maker lost a $533 million infringement verdict last February to Smartflash, but a lower court judge has ordered a new trial on damages.

Reporting by Andrew Chung

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
