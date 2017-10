SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday that it will sell 283 billion won ($251 million) worth of treasury stock to Samsung LED shareholders as a part of move to take full control of the component unit.

Samsung said the transaction was planned for early April, in a filing to the stock exchange. ($1 = 1127.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)