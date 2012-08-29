Samsung launches first smartphone with new Windows software

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics launched the world’s first smartphone using Microsoft Corp’s ’s latest mobile software on Wednesday, a week ahead of a scheduled launch by rival Nokia.

The surprise announcement on the sidelines of an electronics show in Berlin comes only days after Samsung lost a crucial patent battle with Apple Inc in which a jury determined its smartphones copied features of the iPhone.

The new Samsung phone was not on a display at a press event in the German capital.