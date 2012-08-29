FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung launches first smartphone with new Windows software
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
August 29, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

Samsung launches first smartphone with new Windows software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics launched the world’s first smartphone using Microsoft Corp’s ’s latest mobile software on Wednesday, a week ahead of a scheduled launch by rival Nokia.

The surprise announcement on the sidelines of an electronics show in Berlin comes only days after Samsung lost a crucial patent battle with Apple Inc in which a jury determined its smartphones copied features of the iPhone.

The new Samsung phone was not on a display at a press event in the German capital.

