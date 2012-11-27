FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung to ship 19 mln Windows 8 computers this year-exec
November 27, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Samsung to ship 19 mln Windows 8 computers this year-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will ship 19 million laptop computers and tablets operating on Microsoft Corp’s new Windows 8 operating system this year, said Jin Park, vice president of the IT solutions business at Samsung.

Microsoft, the world’s largest software company, launched its new-look, touch-friendly Windows 8 earlier this year to grip customers’ imagination, as it looks to regain ground lost to Apple Inc and Google Inc in mobile computing and shake up the moribund PC market. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

