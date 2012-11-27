FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Samsung to ship 16 mln Windows 8 and 7 computers this year-exec
November 27, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Samsung to ship 16 mln Windows 8 and 7 computers this year-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes shipment figure and says estimates are for Windows 8 and Windows 7-based devices in headline and first paragraph after company corrects)

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will ship 16 million tablets and laptop computers operating on Microsoft Corp’s Windows 8 and Windows 7 operating systems this year, said Jin Park, vice president of the IT solutions business at Samsung.

Microsoft, the world’s largest software company, launched its new-look, touch-friendly Windows 8 earlier this year to grip customers’ imagination, as it looks to regain ground lost to Apple Inc and Google Inc in mobile computing and shake up the moribund PC market. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

