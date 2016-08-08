Samsung Biologics expected to apply for Korea IPO approval on Aug 11 - exchange officials

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing affiliate of Samsung Group, is expected to apply on Thursday for Korea Exchange approval for a planned initial public offering, two exchange officials said on Monday.

The IPO is expected to be South Korea’s biggest listing this year, with analysts estimating an offering size of about 2-3 trillion won ($1.80-$2.69 billion).

The exchange officials declined to be identified by name as they were not authorised to speak to media.

A Samsung Biologics spokesman declined comment.