Samsung Biologics expected to apply for Korea IPO approval on Aug 11 - exchange officials
August 8, 2016 / 5:20 AM / in a year

Samsung Biologics expected to apply for Korea IPO approval on Aug 11 - exchange officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing affiliate of Samsung Group, is expected to apply on Thursday for Korea Exchange approval for a planned initial public offering, two exchange officials said on Monday.

The IPO is expected to be South Korea’s biggest listing this year, with analysts estimating an offering size of about 2-3 trillion won ($1.80-$2.69 billion).

The exchange officials declined to be identified by name as they were not authorised to speak to media.

A Samsung Biologics spokesman declined comment.

$1 = 1,109.3600 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

