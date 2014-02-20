FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Samsung C&T wins $1.37 bln orders for Algeria plants
February 20, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea's Samsung C&T wins $1.37 bln orders for Algeria plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday it had won two orders worth a combined 1.46 trillion won ($1.37 billion) to build two power plants in Algeria from Societe Algerienne de Production de l‘Electricite (SPE), an affiliate of state-run utility Sonelgaz.

Samsung C&T said in two regulatory filings the contracts to build power plants in Algeria’s Mostaganem and Naama provinces are worth 813.7 billion won ($763.64 million) and 648.8 billion won ($608.89 million) respectively.

The South Korean builder said both contracts are expected to be completed by August 2017. ($1 = 1065.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

