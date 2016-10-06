FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Samsung Elec investor APG Asset Management says Elliott proposals 'common sense'
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 6, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec investor APG Asset Management says Elliott proposals 'common sense'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management, an investor in South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, is positive about proposals submitted by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management to restructure the tech giant, a director said on Thursday.

"Their (Elliott's) demands would help raise the corporate value of Samsung Electronics," Park Yoo-kyung, a Hong Kong-based director specialising in corporate governance at APG Asset Management, told Reuters.

"Elliott is not making excessive demands. What they are saying is in line with common sense," Park said.

Activist investor Elliott sent a letter to the world's No. 1 smartphone maker on Wednesday, spelling out changes that include setting up a holding vehicle for Samsung Electronics and listing its operating company on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Elliott owns 0.62 percent of Samsung Electronics' shares. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.