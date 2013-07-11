FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics shares extend gains to 4 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
July 11, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

Samsung Electronics shares extend gains to 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 4 percent to their highest in nearly a week on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would maintain a loose monetary policy, cheering bargain hunters.

The smartphone maker’s shares fell nearly 6 percent last week after a disappointing set of second-quarter earnings estimates.

Samsung Electronics shares were trading at 12-month forward price earnings multiple of 5.8, compared with rival Apple Inc’s 10, and South Korean equities’ 8.6, Thomson Reuters’ StarMine data showed.

Samsung Electronics shares were trading 4 percent higher at 1.298 million won as of 0353 GMT. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up just over 2 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.