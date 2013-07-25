FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disappointing mobile growth takes shine off Samsung Elec Q2 profit record
July 25, 2013 / 11:55 PM / in 4 years

Disappointing mobile growth takes shine off Samsung Elec Q2 profit record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is under mounting pressure to produce eye-catching new smartphones after its mobile business shrank 3.5 percent in the second quarter, taking the gloss off a record $8.5 billion operating profit.

The world’s top smartphone vendor on Friday said April-June operating profit increased 47.5 percent from a year ago to 9.53 trillion won ($8.54 billion), in line with its estimate.

Profits at its mobile division, the biggest earnings generator, rose 52 percent to 6.28 trillion won from a year ago, but fell 3.5 percent from the previous quarter.

The reporting period included the launch of its flagship Galaxy S4 in April with a massive advertising campaign, in its biggest assault on arch rival Apple Inc’s iPhone.

