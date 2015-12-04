FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Engineering wins $882 mln in Malaysia orders
December 4, 2015

Samsung Engineering wins $882 mln in Malaysia orders

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Samsung Engineering Co Ltd said on Friday it had won two orders for the construction of petrochemical plants in Malaysia for a total value of $882 million, adding it has yet to sign formal contracts.

The South Korean company said Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd had awarded the orders for the construction of a linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) plant and an ethylene glycol (EG) plant, but has not provided more details about the Malaysian company. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
