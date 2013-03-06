FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Heavy says $2.4 bln order for four vessels cancelled
March 6, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Samsung Heavy says $2.4 bln order for four vessels cancelled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had cancelled a 2.6 trillion Korean won ($2.39 billion) order by an unnamed European firm for four liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the completion of the order, first made in 2008, had since been postponed as the European firm had trouble financing the project in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. ($1 = 1087.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Miral Fahmy)

