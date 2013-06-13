FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Heavy's Nigerian unit wins $3 bln vessel order
June 13, 2013

Samsung Heavy's Nigerian unit wins $3 bln vessel order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Thursday its unit, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria, won a $3 billion order from an unnamed major oil company to build a floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

Out of the $3 billion order, Samsung Heavy Industries Co will build the hull and some upper parts of the vessel worth 1.955 trillion won ($1.72 billion), the South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing. The remainder will go to the Nigerian unit.

The vessel will have a storage capacity of 2.3 million barrels, the shipbuilder added. The contract is set to expire by June 2016.

$1 = 1133.6250 Korean won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

