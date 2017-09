SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday it won a 825.5 billion won ($718 million) order to build a semi-submersible rig from Sweden’s Stena Group.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement the rig is slated to be delivered by the first half of 2016. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)