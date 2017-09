SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday it won a 447.6 billion won ($421.53 million) order for five container vessels from an unnamed Asia-based firm.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the contract is expected to be completed in 2015. ($1 = 1061.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)