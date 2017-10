SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries said on Friday that the shipbuilder had received 1.24 trillion won ($1.1 billion) worth of orders to build two drill ships for an unidentified shipper.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing that it would deliver the vessels by end-August of 2014. ($1 = 1128.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)