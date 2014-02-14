Samsung Heavy wins $1.46 bln stake in Petronas LNG project

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Friday it has won a 1.56 trillion won ($1.46 billion) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for Petronas .

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing it had formed a consortium with Japan’s JGC Corporation to win the order and the disclosed amount represents Samsung Heavy’s stake in the project. Samsung Heavy did not specify the size of the stake.

Malaysian state oil firm Petronas said on Thursday it has approved plans to build the floating LNG plant offshore in Sabah state on Borneo island and expected the facility to be ready for start-up by early 2018. The company did not disclose the value and financial terms of the contract.