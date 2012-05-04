FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Samvardhana withdraws $311 mln IPO-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

India's Samvardhana withdraws $311 mln IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - India’s Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd has withdrawn its initial public offering of shares to raise about 16.65 billion rupees ($311 million) due to poor demand, two sources with direct knowledge said on Friday.

The share offering was covered just 0.23 times of the total book size by 4 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Friday, the last day of bidding, according to stock exchange data. It was launched on Wednesday.

The company, which provides design and manufacturing solutions to automakers, had appointed Standard Chartered and JPMorgan as the bookrunners for the issue. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.