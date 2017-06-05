FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
San Francisco subpoenas records on Uber, Lyft driving practices
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 2 months ago

San Francisco subpoenas records on Uber, Lyft driving practices

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Reuters) - San Francisco's city attorney has issued subpoenas to ride-services firms Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc for records of driving practices, access for disabled passengers and whether certain neighborhoods are underserved.

The city and Uber are already also engaged in a legal fight over San Francisco's demands for drivers' names and addresses and comes at a time when Uber is beset by a host of other legal problems.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said on Monday the subpoenas sought four years of records from the companies, which are based in San Francisco and have a combined estimated 45,000 drivers in the city. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.