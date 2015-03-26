FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' San Miguel to reissue 300 mln preferred shares
March 26, 2015

Philippines' San Miguel to reissue 300 mln preferred shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 26 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, said on Thursday it had obtained board approval for a planned re-issuance and private placement of 300 million preferred shares.

The company did not disclose the pricing and timing of the share sale, but based on current prices, the issue could be worth around 22.8 billion pesos ($509 million).

San Miguel’s Series 2 preferred shares were trading at 76.10 pesos apiece on Thursday.

For the company disclosure, click on (bit.ly/1yanFwC)

$1 = 44.83 Philippine pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
