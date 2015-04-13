FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' San Miguel taps ANZ for bond buyback funds - IFR
April 13, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' San Miguel taps ANZ for bond buyback funds - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 13 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp has awarded the sole mandate to ANZ for a loan to finance its proposed buyback of bonds, marking the borrower’s return to the loan markets after two years, IFR reported on Monday.

Earlier this month, San Miguel agreed to buy back $283.62 million of its 4.875 percent U.S. dollar bonds due 2023 under a tender offer. The company had tendered for up to $400 million of the $800 million bond, with ANZ also the dealer manager.

Terms of the loan for the bond buyback are being finalised ahead of a launch to the wider market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit, without saying where it got the information from.

San Miguel’s previous visit to the loan markets was in June 2013 to raise $1.5 billion through a five-year bullet term loan that was increased from an initial $1.3 billion size, IFR said. (Reporting by IFR)

