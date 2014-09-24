San Miguel sees sale of bank unit soon, eyes overseas oil and gas acquisition

MANILA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp is in talks to sell its unlisted banking unit soon and is eyeing an overseas oil and gas acquisition, as it seeks to build a stronger portfolio after walking away from a two-year airline investment, its president said on Wednesday.

San Miguel, which embarked on an aggressive expansion drive starting in 2008 that saw it add power, mining, telecoms, oil refining and infrastructure to its stable of food and beverage businesses, is actively pursuing an offshore oil and gas deal, but is not in a hurry to seal an acquisition, Ramon Ang said.

“It’s definitely offshore, not Philippines, not China, not Vietnam,” Ang told reporters in a chat at his Manila office.

The group has decided to sell its stake in unlisted Bank of Commerce worth $500 million because the group has no major presence in the banking sector. The sale is being handled by Citibank, Ang said.

“There are so many interested in Bank of Commerce now,” Ang said. “It may be sold soon.”

San Miguel, whose portfolio is equivalent to 6.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, has enough cash amounting to more than $4 billion to fund any acquisition or investment, Ang said. He added he hopes the group could double its revenue and production capacity in the next 5 years. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco, Erik dela Cruz, Neil Jerome Morales)