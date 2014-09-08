FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Miguel signs $1 bln deal to sell Philippine Air stake back to Tan group -source
#Credit Markets
September 8, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

San Miguel signs $1 bln deal to sell Philippine Air stake back to Tan group -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, has signed a $1 billion deal to sell its stake in Philippine Airlines (PAL) back to the group from which it bought the stake more than two years ago, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

San Miguel and a group owned by Filipino-Chinese billionaire tycoon Lucio Tan have signed an agreement of intent to complete the sale, the person told Reuters. The deal covers the conglomerate’s indirectly held shares in the airline, equal to nearly half of the carrier, plus loans and advances.

The agreement is subject to conditions set by San Miguel, including delivery of the total payment amount of $1 billion in a week, said the person, who wasn’t authorised to discuss the matter with media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

San Miguel owns 49 percent of the parent of listed holding company, PAL Holdings Inc, that in turn controls around 90 percent of the airline, which has a market value of about $3.4 billion.

The conglomerate bought its stake in the flag carrier from Lucio Tan for $500 million in 2012, giving the conglomerate management control of Philippine Airlines and affiliate Air Philippines. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
