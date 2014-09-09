San Miguel weighs bid for UK's United Biscuits - Sky

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Philippino conglomerate San Miguel Corporation is considering making a bid for British snacks producer United Biscuits, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

San Miguel joins a list of other suitors that are looking at buying the owner of well known British snack brands including Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets.

Last month, breakfast cereal maker Kellog emerged as a potential buyer and Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital was linked to a deal in January.

Sky News also said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabian food producer Savola Group was interested in a deal and that Italy’s Ferrero, Turkey’s Ulker and rival UK biscuit maker Burton’s owner Ontario Teachers Pension Plan had held talks with United Biscuits in recent days.

The British company’s private equity owners, Blackstone Group and PAI Partners, have been working on plans for a sale or a public share listing that would take place by the end of the year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)