San Miguel says plans to buy 49 pct of PAL Holdings
April 3, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 6 years ago

San Miguel says plans to buy 49 pct of PAL Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 3 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp of the Philippines is planning to buy a 49 percent stake in PAL Holdings, the parent of the country’s flag carrier Philippine Airlines, San Miguel’s president said on Tuesday.

“Yes,” Ramon Ang said in a mobile text message when asked if San Miguel’s entry into the airline would be via a purchase of 49 percent of PAL Holdings that could cost about $500 million.

Shares of PAL Holdings climbed as much as 2.7 percent in early trade on Tuesday following reports San Miguel was near a final deal to buy into the country’s flag carrier. Shares of San Miguel were trading flat. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Matt Driskill)

