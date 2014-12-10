FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Pure Foods plans $336 mln preferred share sale
December 10, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Pure Foods plans $336 mln preferred share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc , a unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp , plans to sell 15 billion pesos ($336 million) worth of preferred shares to redeem its outstanding callable preferred shares, a prospectus showed on Wednesday.

The company is seeking regulatory approval for its offer consisting of 10 million shares with an oversubscription option of up to 5 million shares.

It is looking to launch the offer in February at 1,000 pesos per share.

BPI Capital Corp, China Banking Corp, RCBC Capital Corp, SB Capital and Investment Corp and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint issue managers, underwriters and bookrunners for the issue. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

