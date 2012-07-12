German hospital chain Sana buys Rhoen stake -paper

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - German unlisted hospital operator Sana has bought a stake in rival Rhoen-Klinikum , a German newspaper reported, potentially further dimming Fresenius SE’s chances of taking control over Rhoen.

Daily Financial Times Deutschland cited industry sources as saying Sana had acquired a stake, saying the size of the holding was unclear.

The paper cited a Sana spokeswoman as saying that the company regards itself as a “consolidator in the industry” but said she declined to comment on any share purchases.

Fresenius failed last month to win enough shareholder backing for its planned takeover of rival hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum after unlisted peer Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard Broermann, snapped up a 5 percent stake in Rhoen.

Fresenius unveiled a plan in April to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), setting an unusually high acceptance hurdle of 90 percent among Rhoen shareholders, which reflects the percentage required by Rhoen’s bylaws for capital changes.

Fresenius, which also makes generic infusion drugs and controls dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care, has said it would try to breathe new life into the hospitals deal but the chances of success have been seen as slim. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)