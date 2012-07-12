FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-German hospital chain Sana buys Rhoen stake-sources
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
July 12, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-German hospital chain Sana buys Rhoen stake-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* All Rhoen’s main rivals now among its shareholders-sources

* Move clouds Fresenius’s chances of reviving Rhoen approach

* Sana says wants to be “consolidator” in a changing market (Releads with sources)

By Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - German unlisted hospital operator Sana has bought a stake in rival Rhoen-Klinikum , two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, further dimming Fresenius SE’s chances of taking control of Rhoen.

A Sana spokeswoman declined to comment on any share purchases but said: “We consider ourselves a consolidator in the changing hospitals market.”

The Financial Times Deutschland newspaper earlier on Thursday cited industry sources as saying Sana had acquired a stake, adding the size of the holding was unclear.

Fresenius failed last month to win enough shareholder backing for its planned takeover of rival hospital operator Rhoen after unlisted peer Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard Broermann, snapped up a 5 percent stake in Rhoen.

Fresenius unveiled a plan in April to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), setting an unusually high acceptance hurdle of 90 percent among Rhoen shareholders, reflecting the percentage required by Rhoen’s bylaws for capital changes.

Fresenius, which also makes generic infusion drugs and controls dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care, has said it would try to breathe new life into the hospitals deal and that it would talk to Broermann, though its chances of success have been seen as slim.

As part of its failed takeover offer, Fresenius acquired a 3.6 percent in Rhoen on the open market. With Sana’s move, all of Rhoen’s major rivals are now shareholders and could potentially veto each other’s moves.

“It’s a stalemate situation,” one of the sources said, adding that round table talks were now needed to break the deadlock. (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.