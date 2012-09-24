FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Sana denies plans to make offer for Rhoen-Klinikum
September 24, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Sana denies plans to make offer for Rhoen-Klinikum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes extraneous word in final paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German unlisted hospitals operator Sana said it had no plans to make a takeover offer for larger rival Rhoen-Klinikum, denying on Monday a media report.

While Reuters last week cited two people familiar with the matter as saying Sana was looking to raise its stake in Rhoen-Klinikum in what eventually could result in a takeover, German monthly Manager Magazin reported in its online edition that Sana was preparing to launch an outright bid.

Earlier this month, German healthcare group Fresenius dropped plans for a 3.1 billion euro ($4.0 billion) takeover of Rhoen after other companies including Asklepios and medicals supplier B. Braun bought blocking stakes.

The conditions that led to the failure of Fresenius’ approach have not changed, Sana’s Chief Executive Michael Philippi said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

