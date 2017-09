March 20 (Reuters) - Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says Fujian Anxin Contract Energy Management will purchase about 1 billion yuan ($161.38 million) LED lighting products from the company in next five years

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dym77v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)