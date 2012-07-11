FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Californian city of San Bernardino considers bankruptcy
July 11, 2012

Californian city of San Bernardino considers bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 (Reuters) - The city council of San Bernardino, California, will discuss and may act as early as Tuesday evening on a motion for the city to seek Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection from its creditors at the same time as it takes up a plan to stabilize the city budget.

It is unclear if the leaders of the city of about 210,000 residents approximately 65 miles (104 km) east of Los Angeles will act on the motion. They are also scheduled to take it up during a special meeting on Wednesday if needed, according to city council agenda items posted on the city’s website.

