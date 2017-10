SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services downgraded on Wednesday the San Bernardino, California, series 1997A lease revenue refunding bonds to ‘CC’ from ‘BBB+’ a day after the city’s leaders approved a plan for a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing.

S&P said in a statement that it also placed the rating on its CreditWatch with negative implications for further downgrades.