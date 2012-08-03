FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts San Bernardino, Calif. lease revs to C
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

S&P cuts San Bernardino, Calif. lease revs to C

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service late on Thursday dropped the rating on San Bernardino, California’s 1997A lease revenue bonds to C with a negative outlook from CC, according to its website.

The downgrade follows the city’s filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and reflects that the city may not make timely payments on the bonds, S&P said.

San Bernardino, located 65 miles east of Los Angeles, joins the California cities of Stockton and Mammoth Lakes, which also filed for municipal bankruptcy in recent months.

