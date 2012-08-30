FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PG&E settles with San Bruno victim for $2.5 mln - report
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 9:50 PM / in 5 years

PG&E settles with San Bruno victim for $2.5 mln - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Documents accidentally posted online by a California court revealed that PG&E Corp settled with a victim of the 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast for nearly $2.5 million, according to a newspaper report.

The link to the “San Bruno Pipeline Coordinated Case” on the San Mateo County Superior Court website had been taken down as of Thursday. Tim Benton, director of information technology for the court, said it would be made available again “sometime in the near future.” He declined to comment further.

The San Mateo County Times reported that court-sealed documents posted on the court website showed the utility paid the teenage girl $1.8 million, plus $677,700 to cover her attorneys’ fees and $19,400 for medical expenses.

The pipeline blast on Sept. 9, 2010, left her with second- and third-degree burns that required extensive treatment and would likely leave scars, the newspaper said, citing the lawsuit.

It was a year ago on Thursday that investigators released a report blaming PG&E’s lax approach to pipeline safety and weak government oversight for the blast, which destroyed 38 homes, killed eight people and injured dozens more.

The documents, which had been sealed by court order, were filed on July 18, according to the newspaper.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.