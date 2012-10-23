FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts San Buenaventura, Calif. wastewater COPs to 'AA-'
October 23, 2012

S&P cuts San Buenaventura, Calif. wastewater COPs to 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday cut its underlying rating to AA-minus from AA on San Buenaventura, Calif.’s wastewater revenue certificates of participation.

S&P said the rating downgrade reflects a weaker-than-anticipated fiscal year 2012 performance that yielded insufficient debt service coverage.

At the same time, S&P assigned ‘AA-’ ratings the city’s series 2012A and 2012B wastewater revenue refunding bonds. “We understand that the 2012 bonds are being issued to refund the city’s 2004 wastewater revenue COPs”.

