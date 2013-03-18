FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sanchez Energy buys Eagle Ford assets from Hess for $265 mln
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Sanchez Energy buys Eagle Ford assets from Hess for $265 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp said on Monday it has signed a $265 million deal for producing oil assets and reserves in the Eagle Ford formation in South Texas from Hess Corp, which is shedding properties as investors press for change.

The all-cash deal consists of about 13.4 million barrels oil equivalent (BOE) of proved reserves and 4,500 BOE per day of current production on 43,000 acres, Sanchez said in a news release.

Sanchez said it will issue up to $250 million in convertible preferred shares to fund the acquisition, which will boost its current daily production by 115 percent.

Earlier this month, Hess said it will sell its energy trading arm and exit its retail gasoline and marketing businesses by 2015 to focus on oil and gas exploration and production.

Hedge fund Elliott Management had asked Hess in January to consider the spinoff of its U.S. onshore assets and the sale of its retail operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.