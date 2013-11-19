BRIEF-Sanchez Energy to raise borrowing base under $500 mln first lien revolving credit facility

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp : * Announces significantly expanded availability under its revolving credit

facility * Received commitments to increase available borrowing base under $500 million

first lien revolving credit facility from $175 million to $300 million * Says increased hedging program & now have between 55% and 60% of anticipated

2014 production hedged * Says 55% & 60% of anticipated 2014 production hedged with combination of

swaps & collars at average floor price of $94 per barrel