Sanchez Energy slashes 2015 capex budget by 60 percent

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp, an oil producer operating in Texas and Mississippi, cut its 2015 capital budget on Wednesday by 60 percent, citing a recent drop in crude oil prices.

The company plans to spend $600 million to $650 million this year, most of which will go towards drilling and completing new wells. It previously planned to spend as much as $1.15 billion.

The budget cut from Sanchez is the latest in a string of cuts from oil companies across U.S. shale patches, part of a reaction to the plunge in crude oil prices. Continental Resources Inc was among the bigger companies to drastically slash spending.

“The new 2015 capital plan will focus our capital spending on those areas with high rates of return while maximizing future potential,” Chief Executive Tony Sanchez said in a statement, while linking the spending cut to a more-than 50 percent drop in oil prices in the past six months.

The revised budget is based on crude oil prices around $60 per barrel, above the current U.S. benchmark price of oil around $49 per barrel.

Sanchez expects to use three oil wells it owns independent of any other investors this year, down from seven “net wells” at the end of 2014. All but one of the rigs will be used in the Eagle Ford shale formation of Texas, with the last rig in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale.

Despite the drop in number of rigs, Sanchez expects to produce more oil this year, forecasting daily production of 40,000 to 44,000 barrels of oil equivalent, nearly half of which should be crude oil.

The production amount would be roughly in line with the fourth quarter of 2014. That effectively means the 2015 total output would eclipse 2014 as a whole, which lagged the rate in the final quarter.

Sanchez expects its 2015 oil and natural gas production expenses to be roughly $9 to $10 per barrel.

Shares of Houston-based Sanchez fell 0.9 percent to $7.90 in after-hours trading. As of Wednesday’s close, the stock had lost 78 percent of its value in the past six months.