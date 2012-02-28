FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sanderson Farms posts narrower 1st-qtr loss
February 28, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sanderson Farms posts narrower 1st-qtr loss

* Q1 loss/shr $0.36 vs loss/shr $1.52 last yr

* Q1 revenue up 21 pct to $517.8 mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss helped by higher market prices for poultry, but the U.S. chicken producer said it continues to see weak food service demand.

Net loss for the quarter was $8 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with a loss of $33.6 million, or $1.52 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $517.8 million.

Prices for boneless breast meat, commonly sold to restaurants, were about 7.9 percent higher than last year.

Shares of Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson closed at $49.47 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

