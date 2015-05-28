FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poultry producer Sanderson Farms' net sales rise 8.5 pct
May 28, 2015

Poultry producer Sanderson Farms' net sales rise 8.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc, the third-largest U.S. poultry producer, reported an 8.5 percent rise in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for chicken from its food service customers such as restaurants.

The company’s net income rose to $71.2 million, or $3.13 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $51 million, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $716.6 million from $660.7 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

