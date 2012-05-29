FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sanderson Farms results beat Street on higher selling prices
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 11:23 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sanderson Farms results beat Street on higher selling prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $1.04 vs est $0.95

* Net sales up 24 pct at $595 mln vs est $591.3 mln

* Expects demand from casual dining customers to remain soft

May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. chicken producer Sanderson Farms Inc’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, driven by increased selling prices of poultry and higher production at its Kinston, North Carolina facility.

The company said it sold about 11 percent more pounds of poultry products during the quarter as a result of the increased production.

However, Sanderson expects demand from casual dining customers to remain soft due to macroeconomic concerns and continued high unemployment. It expects demand from retail grocery stores and export customers to remain steady.

Net income for the quarter was $23.9 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with net loss of $16.3 million, or 74 cents per share, last year.

Net Sales rose 24 percent to $595 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $591.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson closed at $54.31 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.