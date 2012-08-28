FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanderson Farms 3rd-qtr beats on higher poultry prices
August 28, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Sanderson Farms 3rd-qtr beats on higher poultry prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Third-quarter earnings/shr $1.25 vs est $1.20

* Third-quarter sales $624.9 mln vs est $620.0 mln

* Sees input costs rising in coming months

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. chicken producer Sanderson Farms Inc’s quarterly results bettered analysts’ expectations as steady demand at retail grocery stores helped raise poultry selling prices.

However, Sanderson said the higher prices will not be enough to offset rising input costs in the coming months.

Prices of poultry products increased 8.6 percent in the quarter, the company said.

Sanderson reported a profit of $28.7 million, or $1.25 per share, for the third quarter compared with a loss of $55.7 million, or $2.51 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 22 percent to $624.9 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.20 per share on revenue of $620.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson closed at $40.59 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
