BRIEF-SanDisk sees improved NAND pricing in 2013
January 23, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-SanDisk sees improved NAND pricing in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp : * CEO expects significantly improved nand pricing in 2013 * CEO says evalauting timing and extent of any new capacity addition in 2013 * CEO says 2013 supply growth will be below estimated industry range * CFO says 2013 revenue estimate is $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion * CFO says expects typical seasonality, soft first quarter, strong fourth

quarter * CFO estimates Q1 revenue between $1.225 billion and $1.3 billion * CFO expects strong gross margins in 2013, healthy supply/demand * CFO sees full year 2013 gross margin of 41 percent, plus or minus 2

percentage points * CFO sees non-GAAP gross margin for Q1 at 38 percent, plus or minus 2

percentage points * CFO says Apple accounted for almost 13 percent of business in 2012

