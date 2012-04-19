FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SanDisk 1st-qtr profit falls
April 19, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

SanDisk 1st-qtr profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Flash memory-maker SanDisk Corp posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by falling prices for its products.

Net income for the quarter was $114 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with $ 224 million, or 92 cents a share, l ast year.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.21 billion.

SanDisk shares closed at $40.47 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

chandni.doulatramani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 6385; Reuters messaging: chandni.doulatramani.reuters.com@reuters.net

