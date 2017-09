Oct 13 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc and Western Digital Corp are in talks with chipmaker Sandisk Corp about a possible acquisition, Bloomberg reported.

Sandisk has hired a bank to explore a potential sale, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1jwvOKN)

SanDisk, Western Digital and Micron did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)