Oct 19 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp is in advanced talks to sell itself to hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The two companies could reach a deal as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.(bloom.bg/1W2vogN) (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)