Memory chipmaker SanDisk's 1st-quarter revenue beats Street
April 16, 2014

Memory chipmaker SanDisk's 1st-quarter revenue beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp posted first-quarter revenue above expectations as its growing focus on high-end solid-state drives helped offset volatile prices for memory chips.

SanDisk, whose flash memory chips are used in smartphones, cameras and solid-storage devices, said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue was $1.51 billion, up 13 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
