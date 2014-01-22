FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Memory chipmaker SanDisk's quarterly revenue beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 22, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

Memory chipmaker SanDisk's quarterly revenue beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker SanDisk posted fourth-quarter revenue above expectations as the adoption of solid-state drives helped drive demand for its chips.

SanDisk, whose flash memory chips are used in smartphones, cameras and other mobile devices, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter revenue was $1.73 billion, up 12 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.703 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.