FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Memory chipmaker SanDisk's 1st-quarter revenue beats Street
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Memory chipmaker SanDisk's 1st-quarter revenue beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects earnings per share excluding one-time items in 4th paragraph)

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp posted first-quarter revenue above expectations as its growing focus on high-end solid-state drives helped offset volatile prices for memory chips.

Shares of SanDisk rose in after-hours trade on Wednesday after the company, whose flash memory chips are used in smartphones, cameras and solid-storage devices, said its first-quarter revenue was $1.51 billion, up 13 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income in the first quarter rose to $269 million, or $1.14 per share, from $166 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.44 per share.

Shares of SanDisk were up 1.94 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.68 percent at $75.85 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.