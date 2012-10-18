FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SanDisk 3rd-quarter results beat on better pricing
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

SanDisk 3rd-quarter results beat on better pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp’s third-quarter results topped analysts’ expectations, helped by a rebound in flash memory prices.

SanDisk earned $77 million, or 31 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, on revenue of $1.27 billion.

Excluding items, it earned 48 cents a share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 33 cents per share on revenue of $1.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SanDisk makes NAND chips used in smartphones, cameras and tablets to store data such as movies and photos.

The company’s shares closed down 3.3 percent at $42.86 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

